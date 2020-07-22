ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,498 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 33,516.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 448,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 63.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 870,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 339,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 890,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,508,000 after acquiring an additional 264,538 shares during the period. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 577,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 192,604 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

