SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 58.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,995 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 58,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $27.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35.

