Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,279 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 120.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,238,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

