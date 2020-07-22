ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,305 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.23% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 828,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 107,805 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 84.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 597,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 273,650 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPI stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $22.72.

