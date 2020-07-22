Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

BIB opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $83.06.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

