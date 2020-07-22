Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in ABIOMED by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in ABIOMED by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ABIOMED by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ABIOMED by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at $92,358,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $298.57 on Wednesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $300.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.00 and its 200 day moving average is $192.05. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. BTIG Research downgraded ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.40.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

