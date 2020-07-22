Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the first quarter worth $1,551,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 277,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 206,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 196,655 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 1st quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 133,309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE JPC opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

