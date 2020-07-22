Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $3,574,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

