Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $3,574,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Shopify Inc Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC
Shopify Inc Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Starbucks Co. Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC
Starbucks Co. Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 492 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 492 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report