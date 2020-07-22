Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,095,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,355 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 29.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 37.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,699,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,918 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $115,779,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.46, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

MGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

In related news, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $412,216.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $909,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

