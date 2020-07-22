Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $998,000 Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,112,110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,284,000 after buying an additional 1,006,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,797,357,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,654,000 after buying an additional 1,734,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,386,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,057,000 after buying an additional 523,455 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BXP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BXP opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.