Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 845.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,997,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,936,000 after buying an additional 2,680,649 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,434,000 after buying an additional 992,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,965,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22,399.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 613,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,680,000 after buying an additional 610,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,805,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,497,000 after buying an additional 558,359 shares in the last quarter.

BLV stock opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $117.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.52.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

