Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 388.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 217.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Paychex stock opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.