Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

BSCO opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

