Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,147 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2,596.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 47,835 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 859,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

