Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 60,851 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MQT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQT opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

