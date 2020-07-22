85,367 Shares in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 29.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 33,851 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the first quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 408.2% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 210,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

