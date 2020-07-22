4,603 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,824,000 after purchasing an additional 592,321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,867,000 after purchasing an additional 551,096 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $269.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

