Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,404 Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MUE opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

