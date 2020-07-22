Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VKI. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the 1st quarter valued at $9,442,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,226,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 118,751 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 118,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 64,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II alerts:

VKI stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.