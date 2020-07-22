Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 429 Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 164.5% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 108,917 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 49,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDL opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

