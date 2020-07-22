Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $143.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

