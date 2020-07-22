Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 987 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

