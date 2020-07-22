Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

