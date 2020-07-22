Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

