Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 41,302.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 92,931 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in McKesson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

