LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,444,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in LYFT by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,791,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LYFT by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,183 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in LYFT by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,139,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in LYFT by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,527,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,506 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LYFT from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LYFT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra reduced their price target on LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.69. LYFT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. Analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

