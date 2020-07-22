Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,619,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 400.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.40. KAR Auction Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

KAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

