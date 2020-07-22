Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 711.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 758.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $71.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27.

