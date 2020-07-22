Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 142 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $819,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eaton by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,926 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Eaton by 67.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,496,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,478 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Eaton’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.24.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

