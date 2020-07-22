Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average is $81.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

