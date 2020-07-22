Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 226,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Summit Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 160.0% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMLP opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Summit Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $87.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMLP. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. US Capital Advisors cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

