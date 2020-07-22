Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average of $94.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.