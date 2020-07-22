Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.42 and a 200 day moving average of $109.76. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 147.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.