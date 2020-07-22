Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.4746 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.23%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

