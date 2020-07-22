Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 748,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 536,237 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 500,245 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 5,797.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 432,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after purchasing an additional 424,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sony by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,582,000 after purchasing an additional 402,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sony by 3,265.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 336,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 326,587 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNE opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. Sony Corp has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $78.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNE. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

