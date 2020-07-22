Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases Shares of 1,037 Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIX opened at $275.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.07. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $299.83.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. ValuEngine cut Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.06.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

