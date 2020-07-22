Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,189 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,929,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $1,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $8,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

INSP opened at $99.39 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

