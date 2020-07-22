Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $267,000 Investment in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,937 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

