Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $266,000 Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,296,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after buying an additional 2,315,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236,186 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,041,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,462,000 after buying an additional 944,859 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,349,000 after buying an additional 925,700 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,646 shares of company stock worth $7,289,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

