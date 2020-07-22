Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $272,000 in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 815 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $154,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 105 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $25,364.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,471. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,791 shares of company stock worth $18,643,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $257.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $263.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 129.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

