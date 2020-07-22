2,740 Shares in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,740 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,956,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $166,130,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,027 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $103,594,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $510,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $4,949,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,394,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.80. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

