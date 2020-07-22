State Street Corp Has $41.43 Million Stock Holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories worth $41,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,719.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $47,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,539.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RDY opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.79. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.32.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.28 million. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

