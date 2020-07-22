Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,135,000 after acquiring an additional 228,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,660 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,762,000 after acquiring an additional 205,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,041,000 after acquiring an additional 441,042 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $145.01 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

