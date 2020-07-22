Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,745,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,528,000 after acquiring an additional 233,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,660,000 after acquiring an additional 230,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,969,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,076,000 after acquiring an additional 131,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after buying an additional 436,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,166,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,268,000 after buying an additional 53,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.