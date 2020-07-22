Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

