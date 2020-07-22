Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 841 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 78.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,441.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $2,557,338.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399,396 shares in the company, valued at $216,609,513.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

FTV opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.24. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

