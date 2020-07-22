Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 117 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of APD stock opened at $290.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $295.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.91 and a 200-day moving average of $232.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.