Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Iqvia by 6.9% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 13.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 291,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,346,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 112,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 113.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. TheStreet raised Iqvia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra cut their target price on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.56.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IQV opened at $156.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.