Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,775 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 102,687 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 507,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after buying an additional 316,222 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Hermann purchased 20,170 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 3,800 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,262.00. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 22.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

