Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 14,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,729 shares of company stock worth $11,004,639. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

